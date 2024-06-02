Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar dish couple goals; visuals of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth-Kiara OUT

The cruise pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy are the current sensation on the Internet. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations are going viral on the internet. On the other hand, we caught our hands on an endearing video of rumored love birds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. In addition to this, the long-awaited inside visuals of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are out.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya serve a couple goals

The clip features the rumored lovebirds, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, surrounded by several attendees while the duo had their food from the same plate. In fact, the Roohi actress was lovingly seen feeding her rumored beau. The two were also seen indulging in happy conversation with one of their friends. The video has not only stirred the internet but also left fans’ hearts fluttering.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grab attention

In addition to this, another video ruling the internet featured the beloved celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In the video, the Shershaah couple was seen discussing something while they stood by a dining table. For the occasion, the actress looked stunning in a monochromatic dress, while Sid complimented her in an all-white outfit paired with matching denims.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan who is also among Bollywood superstars to attend the occasion was seen enjoying the musical performance with his son, AbRam Khan sitting beside him.

Take a look:

Another viral picture features SRK with Ranbir Kapoor, while another picture features Janhvi and Shikhar holding each other's hands as they posed for a happy clock with their friends.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, looked handsome donning a cap. He was seen standing with Sanjay Dutt while they had a warm exchange with the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. One can also see Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan in the background. Furthermore, Radhika Merchant who was seen having a conversation with the Singham Again star Ajay Devgn was later joined by the business scion, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

The event started on May 29 with nearly 800 guests onboarding the luxurious cruise from Italy and enjoying a welcome lunch, soon after. It was followed by a ‘Starry Night’ party and ‘A Roman Holiday’ the next day. The guests took a stroll in Rome, followed by the Toga Party at night.

On May 31, all of them celebrated Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday and on the concluding day, June 1, they enjoyed a masquerade party at Cannes followed by an afterparty called Pardon My French on the cruise.

