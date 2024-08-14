Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor drop special posts on Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding anniversary: ‘Today and every day…’

Today, August 14, 2024, marks the third wedding anniversary of filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. On this special occasion, Rhea’s father, Anil Kapoor, and sister, Sonam Kapoor, dropped heartfelt posts on social media. Anil Kapoor shared that he celebrated Rhea and Karan’s love today and every day in his sweet message.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. Expressing his love for them, he wrote, “Today and every day, I celebrate the love and union of my daughter Rhea and Karan! You both embody the true meaning of partnership, supporting each other’s passions and making each other shine brighter.”

He expressed gratitude for having Karan as part of his family, saying, “I’m so grateful to have Karan as a part of our family - he’s an amazing husband, son-in-law, and friend. Rhea, you deserve all the happiness in the world, and I’m so glad you’ve found it with Karan.” The actor concluded by wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary. He said, “Here’s to many more adventures, laughter-filled moments, and a lifetime of love! Happy Anniversary!!”

Have a look at Anil Kapoor’s post!

Touched by his post, Rhea said in the comments section, “Love you dad,” while Karan dropped red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor re-shared a fan’s post, which consisted of pictures of her and Anand Ahuja with Rhea and Karan. She also shared an image from their wedding ceremony.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are celebrating their special day in the Maldives. Rhea posted a picture of her partner on her Instagram Stories in which he was seen sitting in their hotel room. She wished, “Happy anniversary husband.” Meanwhile, Karan shared a stunning picture of Rhea at the beach. He said, “Happy Anniversary to the love of My life @rheakapoor.”

He also dropped a romantic picture with his wife as they spent some quality time together with a scenic view in the background.

Sharing the view from her room on Instagram, Rhea wrote, “I woke up like this. Impulse trip. And the suns out to tell me I was right.”

Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others sent their wishes and love to the couple.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johny Lever Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he was ‘fan’ of his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-actor; ‘Sabse intelligent, khoobsurat…’