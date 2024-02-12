WATCH: This viral clip from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na ft Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh is giving us BFF goals

It's been 16 years since Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh released in cinemas and it continues to be fresh in the minds of fans. It's fascinating how the characters of Jai & Aditi played by Imran and Genelia are still relatable and their bond still gives BFF goals to many. A clip from the film posted on Instagram user Nature Photophile's profile has gone viral on Instagram recently and it makes us wish if we too had a BFF like Jai or Aditi.

The friendship of Jai & Aditi

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul said "Pyaar dosti hai, aur agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti, toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta" and it stayed with us forever. In Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan's Jai & Genelia Deshmukh's Aditi are best friends but the twist is they don't realize when their friendship shapes into love. It's only when another girl, Meghna comes into Jai's life and Aditi gets engaged to another boy named Sushant, that they realize what they feel for each other is much beyond just friendship. "Hai dosti ham ko yakeen tha, dosti aur kuch bhi nahi tha, hai kaisa ye dard naya sa, kyun dil lagta toota toota sa"

Coming to the viral clip from the film, it shows Sushant cheekily asking Jai about his friendship with Aditi. "Toh, tum aur Aditi college mein ache dost the right?" (You and Aditi were best friends in college, right?) Instantly comes a "short and strong" reply from Jai as he says, "Ab bhi hain, hamesha rahenge" (We are still friends and will forever be). While Sushant tries to hide his jealousy behind a smile, the happiness on Aditi's face speaks volumes about how much she enjoyed his response"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Imran Khan wore unwashed, smelly t-shirts in Delhi Belly? Costume designer reveals

Demand of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's sequel

At the end of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, both Aditi, and Jai confess their love for each other, get married, and are shown coming back to Mumbai after their honeymoon. But fans have been longing for a sequel since then. They want to know how Jai & Aditi are living their married life. While the makers haven't announced any plans for the sequel yet, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

Imran Khan's break from acting

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 romcom Katti Batti which turned out to be a failure at the box office. After the film, Imran took a break from acting and avoided any kind of media attention.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran talked about why he decided to leave acting and said, "I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside." Talking about how he was not worried about money, Imran added, “Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money.”

However, Imran stated that he wasn't excited about his work. “At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.”

Advertisement

Imran Khan on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

In the same interview, he talked about JTYJN and said, “Jaane Tu was the story of so many people but for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love."

Are you looking forward to seeing Imran & Genelia in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's sequel?