WATCH: Vicky Kaushal comes to drop wife Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport; actress impresses with stylish look

Katrina Kaif is mostly busy with her upcoming movies, attending events, and managing her business. Which is why she is rarely spotted going out and about in the city or attending Bollywood events. But recently, the actress was clicked arriving at Mumbai airport, rocking winter fashion like a pro!

Vicky Kaushal drives along with Katrina Kaif to drop her at the airport

A lot has been said and seen about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love and romance. Recently when the actor came to Mumbai airport to drop his loving wife off, it made everyone go ‘aww’. In a video circulating around, the actress can be seen getting out of her swanky luxury car. Before closing the vehicle’s door, she can be seen talking to her husband sitting inside it. She then tells him her final goodbyes before heading to the security check.

The Tiger 3 actress looked chic and stylish in her winter fashion. She arrived donning a pair of beige-hued pants which she paired with a plain white high-neck sweater. She layered it up with a long trench coat and sported comfortable sneakers. Keeping her makeup minimal and her hair tied in a ponytail, she donned black eyewear and walked confidently towards the entry gate. She also posed for the paps for a brief moment before getting inside the airport.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Kat’s journey in the industry started with the film Boom in 2003. While that didn’t help her establish herself in the industry, she eventually rose to fame with movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London. Then came hit movies like Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai which made her a sought-after actress. Last year, she was part of the blockbuster hit film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. This year, she has already graced the big screen with the mystery thriller film Merry Christmas.

Advertisement

The film marks her Tamil debut with director Sriram Raghavan. While she was seen as a female lead, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the male lead in the feature film.

ALSO READ: 10 best Hindi action movies on Amazon Prime for your entertainment: From Ek Tha Tiger to Dhoom 2