10 best Hindi action movies on Amazon Prime for your entertainment: From Ek Tha Tiger to Dhoom 2
Below is a selection of some of the best action movies available on Amazon Prime, guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat with their exhilarating thrills and adrenaline-pumping sequences.
Bollywood has undoubtedly emerged as a hub for larger-than-life action spectacles, featuring gripping narratives, jaw-dropping stunts, and stellar performances. Over the years, Hindi cinema has delivered a plethora of adrenaline-pumping films that have captivated audiences worldwide.
For enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of these action-packed movies, Amazon Prime, a prominent OTT platform, offers a diverse collection that promises to keep viewers glued to their screens. Whether you're a fan of high-octane chase sequences, intense face-offs, or heart-pounding suspense, the service boasts a range of films that cater to every action aficionado's taste.
10 Best Hindi action movies on Amazon Prime to keep you hooked:
1. Pathaan (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala
- Year of release: 2023
In Pathaan, one of the latest action movies on Prime, Shah Rukh Khan takes center stage as Pathaan, a formidable RAW agent. He finds an unlikely ally in Rubai, an ISI agent and together, they must join forces to dismantle a nefarious plot orchestrated by a ruthless mercenary group led by Jim, who harbors a mysterious past of his own.
2. War (2019)
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala
- Year of release: 2019
In War, one of the most thrilling action movies on Amazon Prime, Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir, a secret agent, goes rogue, plunging the intelligence community into chaos. His former protege Khalid, portrayed by Tiger Shroff, is tasked with the daunting mission of hunting him down.
3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Misra
- Year of release: 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai, one of the must-watch movies on Amazon Prime, follows the adrenaline-fueled journey of agents Tiger and Zoya as they emerge from the shadows to embark on a perilous mission. Their objective: to rescue a group of nurses held captive by a ruthless terrorist organization in Iraq.
4. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Romance/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Writer: Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra
- Year of release: 2012
Ek Tha Tiger serves as the first installment in the YRF spy universe, which follows the journey of Tiger, a top RAW agent dispatched to Dublin on a covert mission. However, his mission takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Zoya, and finds himself falling deeply for her, unaware of the dark secrets she harbors.
5. Agneepath (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit
- Director: Karan Malhotra
- Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra
- Year of release: 2012
Agneepath, considered one of the finest Amazon Prime action movies, delves into the tale of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan's relentless quest for vengeance. Driven by a burning desire to avenge his father's killing at the hands of the crime lord Kancha Cheena, Vijay embarks on a path paved with blood, betrayal, and redemption.
6. Don 2 (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah
- Year of release: 2011
Don 2, widely regarded as one of the best action movies on Amazon Prime, shows the return of Don, who sets his sights on expanding his criminal empire to Europe. To achieve his goal, Don targets a highly secure vault of a bank in Berlin, housing currency printing plates.
7. Ghajini (2008)
- Running Time: 2 hours 57 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, Pradeep Singh Rawat
- Director: A.R. Murugadoss
- Writer: A.R. Murugadoss, Piyush Mishra
- Year of release: 2008
Ghajini, hailed as one of the finest action movies on Prime, follows the life of Sanjay Singhania, a wealthy businessman, who suffers from anterograde amnesia. With cryptic clues tattooed on his body, he sets out to avenge his fiancée’s death.
8. Dhoom 2 (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu
- Director: Sanjay Gadhvi
- Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2006
Dhoom 2, a stellar addition to the roster of the best action movies on Amazon Prime India, unfolds a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between Mr. A, a daring thief and a relentless trio of police officers.
9. Dus (2005)
- Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol, Pankaj Kapur
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Writer: Yash-Vinay
- Year of release: 2005
Dus, a top-tier action thriller available on Amazon Prime, centers around a team of elite Indian special agents tasked with apprehending Jamwaal, a notorious terrorist bent on unleashing chaos and destruction.
10. Dhoom (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen
- Director: Sanjay Gadhvi
- Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2004
In the first installment of the Dhoom franchise, the storyline follows a gang of audacious bikers wreaking havoc through a series of daring robberies across Mumbai. To counter them, ACP Jai Dixit enlists the help of Ali, a mechanic.
ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal top 10 songs that are timeless: Student of the Year's Radha to Singh Is Kinng's Teri Ore