WATCH: Vikrant Massey leaves hospital with wife, signals paps to not click their newborn son

Vikrant Massey has been receiving heaps of praise for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail. The film turned out to be a major success. He is also doing great on the personal front as he and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy just a few days ago. The couple was spotted leaving Surya Hospital in Mumbai.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur spotted outside hospital

Today, on February 10th, Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur were papped as they left the Surya Hospital in Mumbai. The new parents were inside the car as they left the hospital premises. We got a glimpse of the little bundle of joy as he was wrapped in a white swaddle. Vikrant was also seen signaling the paps to not click the pictures of their newborn son.

Check out the video!

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents

On February 7th, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became proud parents of a baby boy. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share this happy news via a collaborative post. It featured a picture of a couple's hand holding a baby's hand. The text on the picture read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." It concluded with, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

Advertisement

Several celebrities including Raashii Khanna, Shobhita Dhulipala, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Bobby Deol and Suneil Shetty, Vaani Kapoor among others extended their warm wishes to the couple. Last year on December 12, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her baby shower bash.

Workwise, Vikrant was last seen in 12th Fail which was based on the namesake book which itself was based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Vikrant has several interesting projects in the lineup including Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Sector 36. He is also working on an OTT show with Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey welcomes baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; see POST