Many movies in Hindi cinema are not just for pure entertainment; they also have a message. Here, we are exploring some of the best motivational Bollywood movies for students. These films are either based on the education system or showcase the struggles of an individual pursuing his or her dream. Students will be able to relate to these movies and get inspired by them in real life.

7 best motivational Bollywood movies for students to inspire you:



1. 12th Fail

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

12th Fail is one of the recent motivational movies for students in Hindi. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, the film tells the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who hails from Chambal. 12th Fail also touches upon the emotions and obstacles faced by students undertaking the UPSC competitive exam.

2. Chhichhore

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

If you’re on the lookout for the best Hindi movies for students, Chhichhore is a must-watch. In the movie, Anirudh’s son fails the JEE entrance exam and is unable to handle the pressure. This heartwarming narrative, which sheds light on the importance of mental health, shows Anirudh taking a trip down memory lane and recounting his college life.

Advertisement

3. Super 30

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Vikas Bahl

Writer: Sanjeev Dutta

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Next on our list of the best educational movies in Bollywood is Super 30. The film follows the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar and his journey up the ladder of success. Super 30 is about the man who mentors 30 underprivileged students to help them crack the IIT entrance examination.

4. 3 Idiots

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A comfort Bollywood movie for students is 3 Idiots. While the friendship between Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, three engineering students, lies at the core of the film, it also deals with the pressures of the education system. It motivates you to pursue your own dreams.

Advertisement

5. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Among the best Bollywood movies for students is also the gem Wake Up Sid. The film teaches the importance of recognizing your goal in life and working towards fulfilling it. It is the coming-of-age story of Sid, a guy who is extremely spoiled. He meets Aisha, the new girl in the city, who makes him learn about responsibility and might also be the love of his life.

6. Taare Zameen Par

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Director: Aamir Khan

Writer: Amole Gupte

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

One of the best education-related movies that Bollywood has made is Taare Zameen Par. Ishaan, the protagonist, is a child extremely poor in academics. His parents think that it is because of his lack of interest in studies and send him to boarding school to learn discipline. There, his new art teacher discovers his dyslexia and helps him.

Advertisement

7. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lakshya, another movie about finding your aim, is about the journey of Karan, who joins the army just because his friend was doing the same. As he faces heartbreak, he vows to complete his military training. The movie is about his transformation from a careless individual to an army officer who fought in the Kargil War.

Other inspirational movies that deserve a mention include English Vinglish, Gully Boy, Dangal, Rang De Basanti, and more. Let us know which one motivated you the most in the comments below!

ALSO READ: 7 Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies showcasing their magical chemistry