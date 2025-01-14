When Salman Khan took Munni Badnaam from Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood; Fateh actor recalls saying ‘it’s wrong, I only had one song’

Salman Khan and Sonu Sood starrer Dabangg had a super hit track, Munni Badnaam, which has become iconic over the years. Recently, the Fateh actor shared that the song was initially supposed to be picturized on him, but the Sikandar actor took it from him.

During a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonu Sood recalled being offered the role of Chulbul Pandey, which was eventually done by Salman Khan . He shared that he was good friends with director Abhinav Kashyap, who told him that he was writing a cop story while assisting Mani Ratnam.

Kashyap assured him that they would do the project together, and in return, Sonu was excited about the opportunity. However, when it actually happened, Arbaaz Khan mentioned that Salman Khan was interested in the part and had agreed to do it.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was offered the negative role of Chhedi Singh, which he initially turned down. He admitted that people, including Arbaaz Khan and the director, tried to convince him, but he couldn’t understand the character. While the makers kept searching for other actors for the part, he had an inner conviction that no one but him would be able to pull it off.

Later, Sonu put forth a few conditions that included changes to the character and demanded an item song in Dabangg . He revealed that while Farah Khan was choreographing the song, he was discussing its steps with her and how it should become a hit.

“Abhinav came with one good and one bad piece of news. The good news was about one of the scenes, and the bad news was about Salman taking the song. I said, ‘It is my song; how will he come in between like that?’ He said that Salman would do it through a raid scene. I told them it was wrong—I only had one song. But finally, whatever happened, happened for the good. People still remember the song,” he said.

