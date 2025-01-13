Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani shares her ‘full circle moment’ and it has a Salman Khan connection; don’t miss their THROWBACK PICS

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is gearing up for her acting debut with Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. The entire team of Abhishek Kapoor directorial is busy with film promotions, and they also shared the stage with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss. Gushing over the same, Rasha noted how the journey has come full circle for her.

On January 13, Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 18. From acing dance steps with the superstar to sharing warm conversation with him; the pictures encapsulated the joyful experience of the debutant. She was accompanied by her mother, Raveena Tandon, director Abhishek Kapoor and Aaman Devgan on the sets of the controversial reality show.

Not just the moments of sharing the stage with the Sikandar superstar, the post continued with several adorable throwback pictures of Rasha with the superstar. "full circle moment," wrote Rasha in the caption of her post.

Reacting to the post, several fans flooded the comments section gushing over the post. A fan complimented Rasha by stating, "You’re full on heroin material Rasha! Can’t wait for your movie. I’ll be watching it only for you" while another fan remarked, "Maa ke baad beti aagayi or bhaijan waise hi hai."

Azaad is an upcoming period romantic drama film set in the pre-independence era. While the trailer of the film was released nearly a week back, the songs from the film have been ruling all over the internet. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film features Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgan in the key roles with Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra among others in important supporting roles.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends thrilling action with deep emotional resonance. Filled with themes of love, loyalty, and bravery, the film is set to release on January 17, 2025.

