When Shahid Kapoor revealed if wife Mira Rajput named their son Zain after he was born: ‘We kind of decided…’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor turns a year older today. While the little one is celebrating his 6th birthday today, did you know that it was actually his mother who came up with the unique name?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla back in 2018, Shahid Kapoor revealed that she and his wife Mira Rajput had decided on the name for their son even before they welcomed their first child, Misha. The Kabir Singh actor shared that they had decided if they had a son, they would name him Zain. Thus, when they had a son in 2016, they stuck to their choice.

“We kind of decided together both the names when we were having our first baby. So, when the boy happened to be, we stuck to Zain,” he said.

For the unversed, Zain is an Arabic name that means beautiful or handsome.

Interestingly, in another conversation during Pinkvilla’s masterclass, Shahid was asked if his kids, Misha and Zain, had seen any of his movies. In his response, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor shared that his wife would often ask him about the films she should show to their kids. However, the actor suggested showing them neither. He reasoned some are not good, and the good ones can’t be shown to kids.

He then went on to reveal that it was during the re-release of Jab We Met, that his kids saw his first film. “So they went and watched Jab We Met in the theater and my son came back, and he looked at me and said, 'Papa that is how you look without a daadhi (Papa, that is how you look without a beard).' So that's the first film they saw of mine,” he further shared reflecting on his son’s reaction to the film.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Misha in 2016 and their second child, a baby boy whom they named Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews action-entertainer, Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film is poised to release next year on 14th Feb 2025.

