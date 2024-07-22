10 Shahid Kapoor dialogues that make him the real ‘Rajkumar’

Shahid Kapoor has proven himself to be a versatile and talented actor in Bollywood. His debut in Ishq Vishk in 2003 marked the beginning of a successful career, where he has impressed audiences with his acting skills in various acclaimed films. What makes these performances all the more memorable are Shahid Kapoor dialogues he delivers, which have resonated with fans across different genres like romance, comedy, and action.

Thus, we’ve curated a list of some of the dialogues of Shahid Kapoor that have garnered a significant amount of love from fans over the years.

10 Shahid Kapoor dialogues that live in our hearts rent-free

1. "Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai? "

Guess no girl would mind such a compliment! In a plethora of popular Jab We Met dialogues Shahid Kapoor, who doesn’t remember Aditya getting surprised by Kareena Kapoor’s Geet’s chatty habit? It was way too sweet of him to indirectly ask her to get quiet by asking, "Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?," making it one of the most memorable dialogue.

2. "Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye … ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye"

The list of Shahid Kapoor famous dialogue can never skip this iconic dialogue from Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Jab We Met. When Aditya says with a sweet smile, "Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye … ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye" one can see how he ardently gets swayed by the charm of Geet.

3. "Chinta ko talwar ki nok pe rakhe, woh Rajput ... ret ki naav lekar samundar se shart lagaye, woh Rajput ... aur jiska sar kate phir bhi dhad dushman se ladta rahe, woh Rajput"

This Padmaavat Shahid Kapoor dialogue remains fans favorites as it speaks highly of the valor and bravery that a Rajput possesses. His role of Maharaja Ratan Singh, the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty that ruled the kingdom of Mewar was compelling and left an indelible mark on the hearts of movie lovers.

4. "Itihaas apne panne badal sakta hai par Rajput apne usool nahi badalte"

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial period-drama has attained cult status for itself. The film that also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the key roles is celebrated for all the right reasons. Among other Shahid Kapoor dialogues in Padmaavat, this impeccable line also testifies to a Rajput being true to their word.

5. "Main paise ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hoon … toh soch main apne pyar ke liye kya kya karunga"

Is nostalgia hitting you really hard with this one? The dialogue belongs to the 2013 released, R… Rajkumar, directed by Prabhu Deva. The romantic-actioner boasted of several iconic songs and scenes. Flaunting his comic and tough side at the same time, Shahid defends his beloved played by Sonakshi Sinha asking the antagonist, "Main paise ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hoon … toh soch main apne pyar ke liye kya kya karunga," making this one also everyone’s favorite dialogue.

6. "Silent ho ja … varna main violent ho jaunga"

This Shahid Kapoor dialogue also belongs to the above-mentioned movie. If you’re a true Bollywood buff, you ought to hear this dialogue in the actor’s voice itself. Did we all not love and enjoy the actor’s absolute hard-core side in the film that was released nearly a decade back?

7. "Bade se bada business ... paise se nahi, ek bade idea se bada hota hai"

If you’re a true fan of the Deva actor, then you must remember this super cool movie released back in 2010. Directed by Parmeet Sethi, Badmaash Company also had Anushka Sharma, Meiyang Chang and Vir Das in the key roles. The tale of ambitious entrepreneurs that can inspire you is encapsulated in Shahid Kapoor famous dialogue "Bade se bada business ... paise se nahi, ek bade idea se bada hota hai"

8. "Waqt bura ho ya achcha … ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai"

Let’s classify this Shahid Kapoor dialogue from Badmaash Company as an important life lesson. Even in your lowest phase, one must always remember "Waqt bura ho ya achcha … ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai" because as they say, change is the only constant.

9. "Business karne ke liye businessman lagna zaroori tha ... paisa ho na ho paisewala lagna zaroori tha"

This dialogue from the movie mentioned earlier really captures the essence of the film, showing the manipulation and the desire for quick wealth among the young characters. It's a promising sign of the wholesome entertainment the movie has to offer.

10. "Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hoon Preeti... Agar Tujhmein Bhi Mere Liye Waisa Pagalpan Hai Na To Call Me Otherwise You Know Me”

The 2019 released Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is another film that has widely been loved by the fans. Shahid Kapoor dialogue from the film enjoys a separate fan base that appears when Kabir comes out of his beloved’s home, Preeti played by Kiara Advani and a slight altercation between the two leads Kabir to say, “Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hoon Preeti... Agar Tujhmein Bhi Mere Liye Waisa Pagalpan Hai Na To Call Me Otherwise You Know Me.”

These were some of the hand-picked dialogues of Shahid Kapoor that live in the hearts of fans rent-free. Which one of these is your favorite?

