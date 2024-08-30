Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput ooze couple goals by being lovebirds and meme partners at same time; here's why we say so

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple often set relationship goals while showering love on each other on social media and otherwise. Mira, who recently organized a birthday party for their daughter, Misha, has teased netizens with a new loved-up picture with her husband, Shahid. The lovebirds are also great meme partners. Needless to say, Shahid and Mira are oozing couple goals in the latest upload.

On August 30, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Shahid Kapoor. In the photo, Shahid can be seen cuddling his wife, Mira, while keeping his arm around her neck. The Deva actor is sporting a grey tee and flaunting his buzz haircut. Mira, on the other hand, is wearing a black and white striped shirt. She has kept her hair open. The couple are flashing their million-dollar smiles in the latest picture.

Mira accompanied her post with a sweet caption in the post. The caption suggests that they are great meme partners. "Just us," followed by a red heart emoji. She added, "After a long day of exchanging memes."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram post here:

Netizens are going gaga over Mira and Shahid's mushy picture. A fan wrote, "My loves" with an awestruck and red heart emojis. Another commented, "How cute you both are," followed by emotional and evil eye emojis.

"And we want nothing but you two," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Favorite."

Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha turned 8 on August 26. Mira had organized a bling-themed birthday bash for their daughter. Mira's brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter, was also a part of the celebration. In a picture with Ishaan from the bash posted on the Instagram story, she had referred to him as "Chachi 420."

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. They had an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding took place at a Chattarpur farmhouse in Delhi. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this year. The couple has two kids, a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain Kapoor.

