10 Kabir Singh dialogues to fall in love with the Shahid Kapoor movie

One of the most loved romantic drama films, Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released in 2019. A passionate love story between medical students Kabir Singh and Preeti wonderfully essayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani continues to rule the audience’s heart. From Kabir Singh dialogues to intense romance and what the agony could lead to with Kabir heading to his own self-destruction, resonated with several people.

In addition to this, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was a super success at the box office with a well-received musical album. Thus, let’s head on to look at some of the top 10 Kabir Singh dialogues that we can’t get enough of.

10 Kabir Singh dialogues that are just too good to remember

1. "Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hoon Preeti... Agar Tujhmein Bhi Mere Liye Waisa Pagalpan Hai Na To Call Me Otherwise You Know Me”

Love it or hate it, this Kabir Singh dialogue surely has a separate fan base. Remember when Kabir Singh met Preeti’s family for the first time as opposed to one’s expectations it didn’t really go well. It was when Kabir came out of his beloved’s home and a slight altercation between the two led Kabir to say, “Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hoon Preeti... Agar Tujhmein Bhi Mere Liye Waisa Pagalpan Hai Na To Call Me Other Wise You Know Me.”

2. “Suffering Is Personal. Let Him Suffer”

What a deep dialogue it is. The misery of losing Preeti from his life brought the worst of Kabir as he indulged in drugs and whatnot. Not just a dialogue but let’s call it Kabir Singh quotes as Kabir’s grandmother despite loving him so much realizes that it’s better to leave him alone to sync in all the pain. She expresses the jist of her thoughts by stating, “Suffering Is Personal. Let Him Suffer.”

3. “Bekhayali Mein Bhi Tera Hi Khayal Aaye”

There can be so many theories about the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, yet one has to agree that it was one of the best musical albums. The pain and despair of missing your loved one couldn’t have been described better than saying, “Bekhayali Mein Bhi Tera Hi Khayal Aaye.” What do you think of this Kabir Singh shayari?

4. “I really love her man. We live in a physically growing world... Aur bade hokar maine ek hi cheez sikhi hai ki agar humko kabhi bhi kuch hota hai na toh there is always one person who is most affected and for me that's the girl, aur agar usko kuch bhi hua na toh I'll be the most f**king affected... "

This Kabir Singh dialogue speaks volumes about the intensity of the love that Vanga tried to portray under his creative direction. Remember the scene when the group of boys applied color to Preeti deliberately and being a possessive partner Kabir couldn’t stop himself from confronting and knocking those boys down while expressing his love for Preeti as he says, “I really love her man. We live in a physically growing world.... Aur bade hokar maine ek hi cheez sikhi hai ki agar humko kabhi bhi kuch hota hai na toh there is always one person who is most affected and for me that's the girl, aur agar usko kuch bhi hua na toh I'll be the most f**king affected... "

5. "Kaisa Chhichhora Hai Bay... Haan... Daily Daily Nada Dheela Hota Ja Raha Hai Kya"

A slight comedy error happens when Kabir Singh inquires about the girl in his clinic. If you remember the scene, you surely will remember the dash of wit in the scene as he says, “Kaisa Chhichhora Hai Bay... Haan... Daily Daily Nada Dheela Hota Ja Raha Hai Kya”

6. "Preeti ye koi aisi-vaisi degree nahi hai... This is MBBS...vahan piche baith ke kya kar rahi ho"

Can we officially call it the guilty pleasure dialogue? Not just the scene but Kabir Singh famous dialogue reminds us of the scene when Kabir approaches Preeti by asking, “Preeti ye koi aisi-vaisi degree nahi hai... This is MBBS...vahan piche baith ke kya kar rahi ho" and takes her out to teach the human anatomy. Who doesn't remember that!

7. “I’m not a rebel without a cause, Sir…nor a murderer with a hand-blade”

Another best dialogue of Kabir Singh which one can only imagine in dreams to confront their principal with such a swag. Remember upon being interrogated by the dean of the college about his anger, Kabir explains his point of view by mentioning, “I’m not a rebel without a cause, Sir…nor a murderer with a hand-blade.”

8. “Life Mein Paida Hona, Pyaar Karna Aur Mar Jaana... Yeh 10% Moments Sabse Important Hote Hain... Baaki 90% Are Just Reactions To Them”

Kabir Singh movie dialogue that rules up on the list is a heartfelt sensitive conversation between Shahid’s character and his father. Looking back at his life the high-on-emotions scene leaves Kabir expressing, “Life Mein Paida Hona, Pyaar Karna Aur Mar Jaana... Yeh 10% Moments Sabse Important Hote Hain... Baaki 90% Are Just Reactions To Them” And, we say where is the lie?

9. “It's Not The Goodbye That Hurts But The Flashbacks That Follow"

It is not what one says but how he says it. Another iconic Kabir Singh dialogue that made it to our list is Suresh Oberoi’s, “It's Not The Goodbye That Hurts But The Flashbacks That Follow” and we can’t agree more.

10. “Medical Profession Mein... Jo Insaan Apna Gussa Control Nahe Kar Sakta Hai Wo Surgical Blade Haath Mein Liye Ek Murderer Se Ziyada Kuch Nahe Hai"

The Kabir Singh dialogue directed towards Shahid Kapoor’s character was true to the core. Being a short-tempered guy and doctor by profession, it is true to say, “Medical Profession Mein... Jo Insaan Apna Gussa Control Nahe Karsakta Hai Wo Surgical Blade Haath Mein Liye Ek Murderer Se Ziyada Kuch Nahe Hai"

The list can go on and on but these Kabir Singh dialogues are some of the most loved and popular ones from the film. It goes without saying that Shahid Kapoor’s character was imperfect and had several gray shades in it. The love story portrayed in the film may not be everyone’s favorite yet remains special. From stellar performances to direction and a soulful musical album, Kabir Singh had enough to offer. Do you agree?

