Who was Laila Khan? Know all about Rajesh Khanna's Wafa co-star who was shot dead by her stepfather Parvez Tak in 2011

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder, death, and violence

In 2011, a shocking incident took place when Bollywood actress Laila Khan was shot dead by her stepfather, Parvez Tak.

After 13 years, today, on May 24, a Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Parvez Tak to death for killing Laila, 30, her elder sister Azmina, 32, twin siblings Zara and Imran, 25, and cousin Reshma and the actress' mother Shelina, 51.

Who was Laila Khan?

Speaking about Laila Khan, the Pakistani-origin Bollywood actress was best known for her role opposite Rajesh Khanna in Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, which was released in 2008 and was directed by Rakesh Sawant. According to Free Pree Journal, she was born as Reshma Patel.

She was a part of the 2008 film Kool Nahin Hot Hain Hum. Laila Khan made her debut in films with the 2002 Kannada film Makeup. Laila was allegedly married to Munir Khan, a member of the banned Bangladeshi Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh.

Laila Khan's murderer and stepfather Parvez Tak was sentenced to death

On May 24, the Mumbai sessions court sentenced Parvez Tak to death for the murder of his stepdaughter and Bollywood actress Laila Khan, her mother, and four siblings in 2011.

Tak was held guilty by the court on May 9 for murder and destruction of evidence. Judge SB Pawar said that the case falls under the rarest of rare category and on charges of murder, Tak was sentenced to death. The court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for destroying evidence. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed. On the other hand, the death sentence will have to be confirmed by the Bombay High Court.

More about Laila Khan's cruel murder case

Laila, her mother Shelina, and four siblings were killed at their bungalow in Maharashtra's Igatpuri in February 2011 by Parvez Tak. Tak killed his wife Shelina first after an argument over properties that belonged to her. After this, he killed Laila and her four siblings.

The prosecution's case was that Tak felt that Shelina and her family treated him like a servant. He feared that she would abandon him in India when he shifted to Dubai.

The murder came to light months later when the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Tak as he had some criminal antecedents. The decomposed bodies of the victims were later recovered from a farmhouse of Laila Khan's family in Igatpuri. In so many years, the prosecution has examined 40 witnesses against Tak.

Government Advocate Ujjwal Nikam revealed to ANI that after committing murder Parvez Tak and his associate Shakir Wani fled to Kashmir in Laila Khan's vehicles and were later caught in Kashmir. The crime branch of the police had religiously investigated the case and a chargesheet was filed after the investigation.

Ujjwal further disclosed that without any proof, the investigators interviewed 45 witnesses in the case, leading to the establishment of a series of events. Due to this, the court classified the case as extremely rare and sentenced Parvez to death. Meanwhile, during the investigation, Tak confessed that his insecurity made him kill them.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

