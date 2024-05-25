Akshay Kumar starrer Sainik's director Sikander Bharti passes away at 60

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Sikander Bharti, who actively worked in the 80s and 90s, passed away on May 24. He had been suffering from cancer for the past six months and was 60 when he took his last breath.

Sikander was known for several popular yesteryear films featuring Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, and more. He was 60 and was cremated on May 25 in the presence of family and close ones.

Sikander Bharti's final prayer ceremony

Sikander Bharti's untimely demise has left his family, friends, and loved ones in a state of shock. The antim ardaas (final prayer) for him will be held on May 27, Monday at Four Bungalows Gurudwara from 4.30 to 5.30 pm.

According to India Today, the filmmaker’s last rites were performed at 11 am at the Oshiwara crematorium in Jogeshwari West. He is survived by his wife, Pinky, and their three children, Sipika, Yuvika, and Sukrat.

Sikander Bharti's work

Sikander Bharti started his career as an assistant to director Shibu Mitra, who introduced him to Pahlaj Nihalani. Later, Sikander got the chance to direct films for him.

In his career, he directed several films, like Akshay Kumar led Sainik & Zaalim. His notable films include Rupaye Dus Karod, Bhai Bhai, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Dand-Nayak, and Do Fantoosh. His last film was Govinda-led Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.

Pinkvilla prays for his soul to rest in peace!

