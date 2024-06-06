9 best Asha Parekh movies that ruled the golden era of Indian cinema

The golden girl of Indian cinema, Asha Parekh, lives rent-free in the hearts of Indian audiences. The actress starred opposite some of the biggest stalwarts of Indian cinema and gave performances that are still unparalleled. Here are some of the best Asha Parekh movies to take you down the memory lane.

9 best Asha Parekh movies that will help you relive the essence of retro cinema:-

1. Teesri Manzil

- Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Helen

- IMDB Rating: 7.5

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

- Release year: 1966

- Where to watch: Zee 5

In Teesri Manzil, Asha Parekh plays the role of a young woman named Sunita, who is on a mission to seek revenge for her sister's death. Asha’s portrayal of Sunita’s grief and determination in addition to her chemistry with Shammi Kapoor makes this movie a memorable watch.

2. Kati Patang

- Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Bindu

- IMDB Rating: 7.2

- Movie Genre: Romance, Family Drama

- Release year: 1971

- Where to watch: Youtube

Kati Patang stars Asha Parekh as Madhavi, a woman who assumes the identity of a widow to care for an orphaned child. Her performance is a delicate balance of vulnerability and strength and the emotional turmoil she shows in Na Koi Umang Hai is particularly moving.

Advertisement

3. Do Badan

- Cast: Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, Simi Garewal

- IMDB Rating: 6.9

- Movie Genre: Romance, Family Drama

- Release year: 1966

- Where to watch: YouTube

In the movie Do Badan, Asha Parekh takes up the role of Dr. Asha who is a compassionate and caring physician. Her display of Anjali’s unspoken love for Manoj Kumar’s character is heart-wrenching and sincere making it one of the best Asha Parekh movies of all time.

4. Caravan

- Cast: Jeetendra, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani

- IMDB Rating: 6.7

- Movie Genre: Adventure, Musical

- Release year: 1971

- Where to watch: YouTube

Asha Parekh as Sunita in Caravan is a runaway bride who joins a traveling gypsy caravan. Her lively and spirited performance is a delight to watch and is simply flavored well with her dance numbers including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.

5. Baharon Ke Sapne

- Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Premnath

- IMDB Rating: 7.8

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

- Release year: 1967

- Where to watch: Zee 5

Advertisement

Baharon Ke Sapne sees Asha Parekh as Geeta, a woman hailing from a poor family, who dreams of a better life. She puts up a great display of struggles and aspirations which appears quite heartfelt and genuine.

Watch out for her performance in the song Chunari Sambhal Gori which is simply the icing on the cake.

6. Love in Tokyo

- Cast: Joy Mukherjee, Asha Parekh, Pran

- IMDB Rating: 6.4

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 1966

- Where to watch: Zee 5

In Love in Tokyo, Asha Parekh is the charming and bubbly Asha who finds herself stuck in a love story set against the picturesque backdrop of Tokyo. Her eye-catching performance brings a lot of joy and energy to the film. Parekh’s comic timing and chemistry with Joy Mukherjee also shine bright in this one.

7. Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki

- Cast: Vinod Khanna, Asha Parekh, Nutan

- IMDB Rating: 6.6

- Movie Genre: Family, Drama

- Release year: 1978

Advertisement

- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Asha Parekh stars as Sanjukta in Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, a woman whose life is turned upside down when her husband brings home his illegitimate son. The actress’ complex yet graceful performance in this is truly commendable making it one of the best Asha Parekh and Vinod Khanna movies to watch.

8. Aaye Din Bahar Ke

- Cast: Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Balraj Sahni

- IMDB Rating: 6.4

- Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

- Release year: 1966

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Asha Parekh is a young woman caught in a love triangle. Asha's performance as Kanchan is innocent and filled with turmoil making it a touching and relatable tale to experience. Her on-screen chemistry with Dharmendra simply adds a layer of sweetness to the narrative.

9. Mera Gaon Mera Desh

- Cast: Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Vinod Khanna

- IMDB Rating: 7.1

- Movie Genre: Action, Romance

- Release year: 1971

- Where to watch: YouTube

Asha Parekh plays a village girl who falls in love with a reformed criminal in Mera Gaon Mera Desh. She as Anju brings out the simplicity and purity of village life with her performance in this movie. Watch out for this one, especially for her chemistry with Dharmendra which is full of warmth and affection.

Advertisement

Asha Parekh’s versatility and charm have redefined Indian cinema and her ability to bring depth to her characters and connect with the audience has made these films timeless classics. Which of these Asha Parekh movies do you like? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 11 best Chitrangada Singh movies that are awesomely unmissable