Laila Khan Murder Case: 13 years after she was shot dead, Wafa actress’ stepfather sentenced to death by Mumbai court

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder, death, and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

13 years of legal struggle has ended with justice for actress Laila Khan who was strangled to death by her stepfather Parvez Tak. Laila alongside her mother Selina and four siblings were killed at their Igatpuri bungalow in February 2011. Today, a Mumbai session court has sentenced Parvez to death.

More about the ruling in Laila Khan’s murder case

Government Advocate Ujjwal Nikam while speaking to ANI detailed the case and revealed that after committing murder Parvesh Tak and his associate Shakir Wani fled to Kashmir in Laila Khan's vehicles and were later caught in Kashmir. The crime branch of the police had religiously investigated the case and a chargesheet was filed after the investigation.

Ujjwal disclosed that even without any concrete proof, the investigators interviewed 45 witnesses in the case, leading to the establishment of a series of events. Due to this, the court classified the case as extremely rare and sentenced Parvez to death.

Why was Laila Khan and her family murdered?

The decided case as per HT revealed that police had suspected that Parvez who was Selina's third husband murdered the family because he had eyes on their properties. This included a flat and a shop in Oshiwara, another flat in Mira Road, and a farmhouse in Igatpuri where he killed them along with jewelry and cash.

Asif Shaikh, Selina’s second husband also alleged that Pravez had forced Laila and her sisters into prostitution.

During the investigation, Tak eventually confessed that his insecurity made him kill Laila Khan (30), her mother Shelina, older sister Azmina (32), twin siblings Zara and Imran (25), and cousin Reshma – daughter of Shelina's sister.

On the work front, Laila was best known for starring opposite Rajesh Khanna in Wafa: A Deadly Love Story.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

