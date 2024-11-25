Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Animal and Sanju receiving criticism for sending wrong message to society; 'I am an actor and it is important that...'

Ranbir Kapoor has received love and criticism in equal measures over the past decades. Back in 2018, he played the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Last year, he was part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. While both movies did great business at the box office, they also received negative reviews from a certain section of cinema lovers. In an interview, Kapoor reacted to the same.

During a media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the kind of message his movies Sanju and Animal gave to cinemagoers. Addressing the criticism received by the film, a journalist stated that a lot of negativity and violence in society was shown in the mass entertainers.

After patiently listening to the journo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor started by saying that he agrees with the opinions of the media professional. Ranbir further added that as an actor, it’s their responsibility that they make movies that bring a positive change to society. But having said that, at the end of the day, he is an actor and it is important that he dabbles in different characters and different genres of films.

“But what you’re saying is absolutely correct. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make,” the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

During his recent appearance at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he expressed his utmost excitement for collaborating with the ace filmmaker after 17 years.

RK said, "I am extremely excited, and even now, I mean he is my godfather, and everything I know about films and acting, is something I learned from him. For me, working with him again after 17 years, it still feels the same. I am still in awe of him and I still respect him so much."

He further added, “He (Sanjay) hasn't changed at all. He is somebody extremely hard-working, all he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, and do something different. So extremely exciting.”

Ranbir also has Ramayana: Part 1 in the pipeline.

