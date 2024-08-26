Will Stree 2's Aparshakti Khurana and Vampires of Vijay Nagar's Ayushmann Khurrana unite in horror-comedy universe? Former says THIS

Aparshakti Khurana is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Stree 2. This 2024 horror comedy, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is the latest installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The next movie in the universe is reportedly Vampires of Vijay Nagar, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti recently opened up about the possibility to unite with his brother in the universe.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aparshakti Khurana was asked about his brother Ayushmann Khurrana joining the horror comedy universe. In response, he shared that he wouldn’t be able to reveal much about Ayushmann’s film. However, Aparshakti called it quite a ‘quirky’ script.

Talking about their possible collaboration, Aparshakti discussed the future crossover of the different worlds in the supernatural universe. He said, “When in totality, all the worlds (of the horror-comedy universe) would merge together, and this world would merge too, it is going to be great fun. Me and Bhaiya were always up to collaborate. And touchwood, we are looking forward to it.”

Earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the development of Vampires of Vijay Nagar. We learned that producer Dinesh Vijan will be reuniting with Munjya director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for the movie.

A source close to the development revealed, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year.”

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead. The source stated, “It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage.” The makers aim to start the shooting by November.

Two films of the universe were released this year. Munjya, starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari, emerged as a success. While Stree 2, which came out in theaters on August 15, is currently wreaking havoc at the box office. This sequel to the 2018 movie Stree has been raking in huge collections at the box office. It has been appreciated a lot for its humor, acting performances, music, and more.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, reprised their roles from the first part. Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama, and Akshay Kumar as villain Sarkata’s descendant were seen in important cameo appearances. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Alongside the rest of the cast, Aparshakti received a lot of praise for his role as Bittu, with his lullaby Soft Chitti Warm Chitti leaving the viewers in splits. He even posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen singing the lullaby. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Soft Chitti Warm Chitti only on Public Demand #Stree2.”

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vampires of Vijay Nagar, the movies Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 are also in development at Maddock Films.

