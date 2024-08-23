Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik won’t call Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘female-centric film’; here's why

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is currently running in theaters. The horror comedy has turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Shraddha’s character is presented quite strongly as someone who comes to the rescue of Vicky and the gang. However, recently, director Amar Kaushik shared that he wouldn’t call it a ‘female-centric film’ as he considered it a lot more.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, director Amar Kaushik was asked whether Stree 2 is a ‘female-centric’ movie. In response, he shared, “I won't call it a female-centric film; it is more.” Amar said that the female characters in his film were stronger. He talked about a woman coming to save the boys. The filmmaker continued, “Around the interval, when there is a song, a woman is gesturing to the boys to go and hide, and they do so behind a bangle shop.”

Amar stated that he wouldn’t describe the film as ‘female-centric’ or ‘male-centric.’ He added that he attempted to make the female characters in his films, be it Bala, Stree, or Bhediya, stronger in comparison to the male characters.

Talking about the star of the show, Amar Kaushik credited all five main characters. He mentioned that Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi were the ‘soul’ of the movie. Amar also gave a special mention to the technicians for their hard work.

He said, “Everybody associated with the film is a star because each and every one of them has given their everything to the film; without even one person, the film wouldn't be the way it has turned out.”

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree and continues the story after a leap of a year. The new villain in the film is Sarkata, who is targeting the young girls of Chanderi. Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar have important cameo appearances in the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 was released in theaters on August 15, 2024. It clashed at the box office with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

