Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar confirm first pregnancy at 370 Article trailer launch; 'There's a baby on the way'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have been happily married for quite some time. The couple is working together for the second time in the upcoming film Article 370. At the film's trailer launch event, Dhar confirmed to everyone that Yami is pregnant and that they are expecting their first child. He also said that they will get to know soon whether it will be Laxmi or Ganesha.

Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam confirm pregnancy

Today, on February 8th, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place. It was attended by the film's lead actress Yami Gautam along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Dhar said: "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar met during the making of the 2019 action thriller film URI, which was his directorial debut. The two started dating afterward and tied the knot on June 4, 2021. After that, she changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.

Advertisement

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 23rd, 2024. The film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Workwise, Yami was earlier seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the comedy-drama film OMG 2. Directed by Amit Rai, it was a spiritual sequel to Kumar's OMG Oh My God. The film opened to a positive critical response and turned out to be a major commercial success.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first baby; parents-to-be make first appearance