Bollywood Newswrap, December 13: Gauri Khan on Mannat's emotional significance, Anushka-Virat's joyful post-anniversary moments & more

Hey Bollywood buffs! Missed out on today’s biggest updates? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! From Gauri Khan revealing why Mannat holds a special place in her heart to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sharing joyful moments post their 7th anniversary, and much more—catch all the top stories right here!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 13, 2024:

1. Gauri Khan explains why Mannat is more than just a house for her

In a recent interview with ETimes, Gauri Khan shared that balancing work and family has always come naturally to her, thanks to her family’s strong support. She emphasized the importance of being organized and disciplined, explaining that she manages her professional commitments by scheduling meetings around family time.

Gauri also spoke about the emotional significance of their home, Mannat, calling it a place filled with love, memories, and a reflection of their family journey. Her favorite peaceful spot in the house is the library, which offers her a sense of clarity and inspiration.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share joyful moments in a candid post after their 7th anniversary

Just days after their anniversary, Anushka Sharma shared unseen Instagram moments that charmed fans. One post featured a half-eaten snack with the caption "Best day ever!"

Advertisement

Another was a joyful selfie with Virat Kohli, where Anushka sported a brown hairband, and Virat posed casually with fries in a blue T-shirt and cap. Captioned “Bandit and Chilli,” the candid photo radiated happiness and love.

3. Priyanka Chopra calls acting a privilege as she’s honored at the Red Sea Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, accompanied by Nick Jonas, was honored at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. She reflected on her journey, highlighting how non-English films have now gained global recognition, contrasting it with early challenges in her career.

Calling acting a privilege, she celebrated cinema’s power to unite storytellers worldwide, expressed pride in representing the East, and paid tribute to her late father for inspiring her love for entertainment.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover elevates Diljit Dosanjh's latest track, Don

The much-awaited music video Don, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, is finally here. It opens with SRK's commanding narration, setting the tone for a celebration of Diljit's remarkable 2024 journey, including his Billboard success, The Tonight Show debut, and highlights from the Dil-luminati tour.

Advertisement

King Khan's poetic voiceover reflects on hard work, blessings, and resilience, perfectly complementing Diljit's dynamic energy and making this collaboration a treat for fans.

5. Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji teases 'brutal' return as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

After five years since Mardaani 2, Yash Raj Films has officially announced Mardaani 3, with Rani Mukerji returning as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. On December 13, 2024, the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, the film studio revealed that the third installment will be darker, more intense, and more brutal than its predecessors.

The actress expressed her excitement about portraying the role once again, noting that the team has pushed the boundaries of the franchise with a gripping new narrative. The film is set to begin shooting in April 2025.

ALSO READ: John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal set major couple goals as they enjoy cozy Christmas together; PIC