AR Rahman pens emotional note post his separation from Saira Banu; 'We had hoped to reach the grand thirty…’

Music legend AR Rahman had always preferred to keep his personal life and family mostly away from the media attention. But, the announcement of their separation by his wife, Saira Banu has brought AR Rahman and his family under spotlight. Taking to his X handle, the singer shared a new post explaining his point of view on the separation and confirming it.

The music maestro emotionally reflected on his bond with wife Saira over the last 29 years and penned a heartfelt note over it. He took to his X handle to share it and wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Take a look at the post below: