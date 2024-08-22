After the success of the Sridevi-led Mom, Ravi Udhyawar teamed up with Excel Entertainment for an action-packed thriller, Yudhra. The team locked Siddhant Chaturvedi to play the lead, and later on signed Malvika Mohanan as the female protagonist. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Excel Entertainment has locked the release date of their ambitous action thriller. According to sources close to the development, Yudhra will hit the big screen on September 20, 2024.

“Excel and the team of Yudhra have thought of this date keeping in mind the clear run at the box office. Yudhra is a high on action film, shot in India and abroad, and the makers are planning to introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi as an ‘Angry Young Man’ in the film. The team is excited to bring their feature film to the spectacle on September 20,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film features Raghav Juyal as the antagonist. “After KILL, Raghav will be seen in the antagonist turn in Yudhra. It’s the clash between Siddhant and Raghav in Yudhra. The ensemble cast also consists of credible actors like Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor in key roles,” the source added.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut with Gully Boy, and became the talk of the town for the portrayal of MC Sher. He also featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and was appreciated for his act. Excel meanwhile has its slate filled with multiple films, ranging from the two ambitious Farhan Akhtar directorial – Don 3 and Jee Le Zara – as also the Rahul Dholakia directed Agni.

