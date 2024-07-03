Zaheer Iqbal praises wife Sonakshi Sinha’s Kakuda trailer; says, ‘Meri biwi ko daraana mushkil he nahi namumkin hai’

Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, and she is now gearing up for the release of her movie Kakuda. The trailer of the horror comedy, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, was released on July 2. Zaheer has now reacted to Sonakshi’s trailer, showering praise on it and also making a quirky remark about how it’s impossible to scare his wife.

Zaheer Iqbal says ‘Well done’ as he reacts to Sonakshi Sinha starrer Kakuda’s trailer

Today, July 3, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram Stories and shared the link to the trailer of the upcoming movie Kakuda. He said, “Meri biwi ko daraana mushkil he nahi namumkin hai. Well done Kakuda,” and sent a red heart and kissing emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha re-shared Zaheer’s story and couldn’t stop laughing at his playful comment. She also sent him kissing emojis in return.

Sonakshi’s close friend Huma Qureshi, whose brother Saqib Saleem is a part of the film, also took to Instagram to express her appreciation. She stated, “Yaay!!! @saqibsaleem My real life Kakuda. @aslisona @aasifkhan_1 bhai & @riteishd all killing it. @aditya_a_sarpotdar on a roll Sir ji.”

Have a look at the stories!

Kakuda is directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It is scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2024, on ZEE5.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated each other for 7 years before getting married in a beautiful ceremony on June 23. They also had a grand reception the same night where they celebrated with the film industry. The inside pictures and videos from the ceremonies clearly reflected the happiness of the bride and groom.

Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, took to X after the wedding and shared a note of gratitude. He expressed, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

