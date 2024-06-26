Shatrughan Sinha calls daughter Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s union ‘wedding of the century’; drops INSIDE glimpses in gratitude post

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 and began a new journey with him. Their marriage took place in a beautiful ceremony at their home where Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were right by her side.

Now, the proud father has dropped a gratitude post for the newlyweds’ well-wishers on behalf of the family. He also called Sona and Zaheer’s union ‘wedding of the century’ and posted inside pictures and videos.

Shatrughan Sinha is ‘overwhelmed’ with love pouring in after Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Today, June 26, Shatrughan Sinha, took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his feelings about the wishes coming in for his family. In one tweet, he shared a video from his daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception where they were seen interacting with veteran actress Rekha. There were pictures of the couple as well as Poonam Sinha with other guests. Another video showed Sonakshi getting emotional after the jaimala during her wedding ceremony.

The tweet read, “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.”

Have a look at the tweet!

In a second tweet, Shatrughan Sinha extended his gratitude, writing, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

This tweet contained videos from one of the traditional wedding rituals, Sonakshi’s beautiful bridal entry, and more photos from the reception. One snapshot captured Sonakshi holding her parents’ hands as she and Zaheer posed with them.

Check it out!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage on June 23 before heading to their luxurious reception venue. The night was a happening affair with celebrities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Rekha, Tabu, Kajol, and others becoming part of the celebration.

