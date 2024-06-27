Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal change Instagram profile photo to UNSEEN wedding pic; look deeply in love

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently basking in the joy of their recent marriage. The couple, who were dating for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones. Sonakshi and Zaheer have shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and reception, which clearly reflect their happiness.

The newlyweds also changed their Instagram profile to an unseen picture from the celebration in which they looked deeply enamored.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal mark their new journey by changing Instagram DPs

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram profile picture was her poster from the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, while Zaheer Iqbal kept a handsome image of him as the display. After their wedding, the couple changed it to an unseen picture from their reception photoshoot. Sonakshi, dressed in her red saree, had her arm wrapped around Zaheer’s, who was decked up in an ivory colored ethnic outfit. They were adorned with sweet smiles and looked extremely in love with each other.

Have a look at the picture!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s heartwarming wedding video

Today, June 27, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their wedding video with their followers. In the heartwarming visuals, guests were seen singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai for Sonakshi, while they teased Zaheer by calling him “Jiju No. 1.” Sonakshi and Zaheer couldn’t stop laughing as they signed their marriage papers. Their family members stood by their side throughout.

Sonakshi’s Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari was present during the function with her fiancé Siddharth. The latter’s fun commentary in the video was unmissable. Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were also seen in the clip. The video also showed the jaimala ritual and Sonakshi and Zaheer accepting each other as their “lawful husband/wife.”

Check it out!

Their caption beautifully summarized their feelings about the wedding, stating, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

