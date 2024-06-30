Sonakshi Sinha says ‘Spot on’ as she reacts to post praising her ‘modern’ wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Did her parents not approve?’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a beautiful ceremony at their home. The couple began this new chapter of their lives after dating for seven years in the presence of their friends and families. Recently, the newlywed actress reacted to a social media post that summarized her wedding and complimented her for its simplicity. The post also talked about the negative social media comments targeted at the couple.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to post summarizing her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

The social media post on Instagram, written by Paromita Vohra, complimented Sonakshi Sinha for her classic wedding attire and also the “youthful,” “modern,” and “full of fun” celebrations. There was further praise for the new bride for her autonomy.

It also touched upon the chatter surrounding Sonakshi’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. The post read, “The questions were present all along – did her parents not approve? Were her brothers not coming?” and then went on to say how Sonakshi never let this or the religious comments take over.

Check out the full post here!

Sonakshi re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and said, “Love this!! Spot on @bombay.rosie Thank you for articulating so well.” In the comments section of the post, Sonakshi stated, “Shava shava!!! Hahaha… this is such a beautiful writeup… observation skills on point. Thank you.”

Have a look at Sonakshi’s reaction!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding post

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made an official wedding announcement with mesmerizing pictures from their ceremony. The bride’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, was seen standing alongside her during the formalities.

In the caption, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

They added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

