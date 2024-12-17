Zakir Hussain passes away: Adnan Sami reveals he was supposed to perform with Ustad 3 days before his passing; Amitabh Bachchan 'not able to digest loss'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death of an individual.

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on December 16, 2024. The news not only sent shockwaves but also brought immense grief to his fans and admirers. Several Bollywood stars and celebrities expressed their sorrow, and now Adnan Sami took to social media to reveal that 'he was supposed to perform with Ustad just 3 days before his passing,' but the show was postponed due to his health issues. Amitabh Bachchan also mourned the loss, stating that he is 'still unable to digest the loss.'

Adnani Sami took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a long note accompanied by several pictures of Zakir Hussain. Sami expressed his shock and devastation over the loss of Hussain, whom he described as an elder brother.

Adnan further shared that the two had recently planned to perform together more regularly, with their first confirmed concert scheduled for December 12, 2024, in Mumbai, which sold out quickly. However, a few weeks before the event, it was postponed due to Zakir's health issues, with plans to reschedule it for March 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X and penned, "still not able to digest the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain .. so many personal and private moments , just a wonderful pleasant memory now."

The 73-year-old tabla maestro, had been struggling with blood pressure issues, which led to his hospitalization at a renowned facility for the treatment of serious health concerns. Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals and the prayers of his millions of fans, the legendary artist passed away.

Hussain had been receiving care in San Francisco for two weeks, where he was battling complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, their daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, along with their families. Hussain also leaves behind his brothers, Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister, Khurshid Aulia. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai's Mahim, Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Allarakha.

