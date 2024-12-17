Madhuri Dixit leases office space in Mumbai at this staggering amount? REPORT

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is making her mark in Mumbai's vibrant real estate. Latest reports suggest that the actress has leased out her office space for a monthly rent of Rs 3 lakh. Situated in the Andheri West locality of Mumbai, the office has been rented to a private firm.

Madhuri Dixit's office space covers 1,594.24 square feet. As per a Hindustan Times report referencing documents from Propstack, the Tezaab actress will receive Rs 3 lakh per month from this property.

The rental agreement was completed on November 13, 2024, with the tenant company providing a security deposit of Rs 9 lakh. Additionally, while the monthly rent for the first year is set at Rs 3 lakh, it will rise to Rs 3.15 lakh in the second year.

In addition to renting out office space, Dixit grabbed attention in October when she purchased a luxurious flat in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. This premium property, located in an upscale residential development, spans a vast 5,384 square feet.

The lavish apartment, which comes with seven parking spots, was bought for an impressive Rs 48 crore. Madhuri also paid a significant stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore to complete the purchase.

In recent months, several Bollywood stars have made headlines for either purchasing or leasing commercial properties in Mumbai to earn substantial rental yields. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn are among those who have invested in Mumbai's commercial real estate market.

In November, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, also made headlines for renting out their luxury apartment in the posh Worli area of Mumbai.

The high-end property is being leased for Rs 20 lakh per month under a five-year contract. The lease, registered in November 2024, includes an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore, according to SquareYards.

On the professional front, Madhuri was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimrii in leading roles. The film faced a box office clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, but both movies succeeded in attracting large audiences.

