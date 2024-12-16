Zakir Hussain passes away: Know all about tabla maestro’s family; from his wife to children

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 and the world is mourning his loss. It has been confirmed by the family that he died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. Hussain is survived by his wife, his two daughters, two brothers, and a sister. In this piece, have a brief look at the renowned tabla maestro’s family.

Zakir Hussain was the son of tabla player Alla Rakha. Hussain had three brothers and three sisters. Taufiq Qureshi is a percussionist while Fazal Qureshi is a tabla player. Their brother Munawar passed away at a young age after being attacked by a dog. Hussain’s eldest sister Bilquis died before his birth. He had another sister Razia, who passed away due to complications during a cataract surgery. There is another sister named Khurshid.

Zakir Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and a teacher. The couple share two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Anisa, the elder one, is a filmmaker. She is married to Taylor Phillips and has a daughter named Zara. Isabella, Hussain’s younger daughter, has studied dance and now choreographs musicals.

Zakir Hussain shared a great bond with his family and his Instagram account is filled with their pictures is proof.

After the news of his passing spread, many high profile personalities and celebrities from the entertainment industry shared their grief and paid tribute to his legacy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music.”

Talking about Hussain’s achievements, the PM continued, “He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity.”

Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and more also mourned the loss of the Grammy Award-winning artist.

