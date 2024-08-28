Amitabh Bachchan makes everybody 'feel seen' on the sets, says Vijay Varma; ‘He makes sure to give time to each individual’

In the critically acclaimed film Pink, Vijay Varma shared the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, playing a significant supporting role in the hit legal drama. Reflecting on his experience, Vijay discussed Bachchan's exceptional approach on set during a podcast. He highlighted the actor's unique ability to connect personally with each individual and make everybody feel seen. Varma noted that rather than making a broad address to the room, Bachchan makes sure to give time and interact with everyone individually, showcasing his remarkable generosity and dedication.

During his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, he spoke about Amitabh Bachchan, noting that Bachchan has developed a system that allows him to excel both professionally and personally. He praised Bachchan’s impeccable behavior on set and his strong work ethic, emphasizing that Bachchan always seems dedicated to doing his best and puts in considerable effort. He also highlighted Bachchan's extreme supportiveness and collaboration, mentioning that Bachchan remains on set even when it’s not his turn to shoot, often sitting down to watch others work.

Vijay mentioned that the iconic star takes pleasure in participating in the filmmaking process. He described the star’s behavior off-set, noting how he engages with others and ensures everyone on set feels acknowledged. According to Vijay, the star dedicates significant time to personally greet each individual, spending up to an hour to do so, rather than addressing the group as a whole. This approach, Vijay remarked, is both beautiful and special.

Vijay briefly discussed Shah Rukh Khan, whose company produced Darlings, the film in which Vijay starred alongside Alia Bhatt. He described the Jawan actor as having an infectious love for everyone, which is reciprocated by those around him. He noted the mutual, contagious affection and respect Khan inspires. The Lust Stories 2 actor also shared that Khan had called him to commend his performance in Darlings, which he found to be a special gesture.

He is set to appear next in Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a six-episode miniseries with a diverse cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, and others. The series will debut on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

