Zakir Hussain passes away: Legendary tabla maestro's last Instagram post 'was a wonder moment' ft nature; WATCH

Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday, December 16, in the United States at the age of 73. His family confirmed that he had been hospitalized for two weeks in San Francisco due to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As fans and notable figures mourn his loss, Zakir’s last Instagram post 'a wonderful moment' featuring nature has gained significant attention.

In October 2024, Zakir Hussain shared that he was spending the autumn season in the US. He took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he gave his followers a glimpse of the changing weather in the US.

The legendary Tabla player was in awe of the changing colours and wanted to share the beautiful sight with his fans. "Just sharing a wonderful moment," he wrote in the caption.

Following the news of his death, several social media users took to the comments section and mourned his passing. “Rest in peace..Ustad ji," a comment read. “Yaah it’s unbelievable, rip lord," added another. “Your skill and your work will be remembered for centuries, an emotional tribute to you," a third comment read.

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, their daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi along with their families, his brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister Khurshid Aulia.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai's Mahim, Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Allarakha, who was a long-time collaborator of Ravi Shankar. From an early age, Hussain showed a deep passion for playing the tabla.

He also began learning the mridang (a classical percussion instrument) from his father at just three years old, and by the age of 12, he was already performing at concerts.

A child prodigy, Hussain worked with many of India's greatest musicians, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma.

His pioneering work in Western music alongside artists such as The Beatles, Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, George Harrison, and John McLaughlin helped bring Indian classical music to a global audience, solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador. Hussain's contributions to music are regarded as profoundly transformative.

