The Buckingham Murders: Trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date

Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed the audience with her performance in the heist comedy Crew earlier this year. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie, The Buckingham Murders. The teaser of the crime thriller has already been released, which has increased the excitement among the fans. Now, it has been revealed that the trailer is set to arrive on September 3, 2024.

In a recent report by News18, it has been disclosed that the makers of the upcoming film The Buckingham Murders plan to release the trailer on September 3. A launch event is also expected to take place on the same date.

The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. Alongside Kareena, the cast also includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and more. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 13.

Kareena Kapoor is playing the role of a detective. The 1-minute, 1-second teaser offers a peek into the gripping story, in which she investigates the case of a missing child.

The first song from the soundtrack has also been launched. Titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya, it is a catchy track that shows Kareena’s character, Jass Bhamra dancing into the night and experiencing various emotions. The song is composed by Bally Sagoo and sung by Vicky Marley, with lyrics by Devshi Khanduri.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she had wanted to play a detective for a long time. She said, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”

The actress added, “On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…”

