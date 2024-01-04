Zeenat Aman recalls her 'rocky start' with Feroz Khan; reveals why he 'docked her pay' during Qurbani

Zeenat Aman, the former actress from the past, is gaining popularity among audiences. Since joining Instagram, she has been sharing nostalgic moments and memories from her past, taking everyone on a journey down memory lane. Recently, she shared an anecdote about Feroz Khan and working with him during Qurbani. She also mentioned that She mentioned that if she has ever known anybody to have “rizz”, then it was him.

Zeenat Aman on working with Feroz Khan

Today, on January 4, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle to share a post with veteran actor Feroz Khan. In the post, she shared an anecdote about the actor and also called him charismatic. She wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.”

She further recalled “rocky start” with Feroz Khan in the 70s and shared that during that era, when her stardom was growing, Feroz Khan called her on the phone to offer a role in his upcoming production. It was a supporting role, and she politely declined the offer. She added, “Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!”

She mentioned that several months later, he called again. This time, he began his pitch by saying, "it’s the lead role so don’t reject it." And that's how she became part of the cast of Qurbani.

Advertisement

She further mentioned that she often discusses set etiquette in her captions, so she would be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on her in this regard. Despite being a diligent worker, there was one occasion where her youth got the better of her. Despite having an early call time the next day, she agreed to go out to a party. It turned out to be a fantastic night of dance and drinks, and unsurprisingly, she ended up one hour late to the set. Feroz was glowering behind his monitor, and before she could offer him her meager excuse, he cut her down to size.

She added, “He said, ‘Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!”

She finally concluded saying that Feroz Khan was sophisticated, charming, and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of her favorite projects to date.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman reflects on 2023 as she glides by mural of herself: ‘The past is etched in stone’