NMIXX, the rookie K-pop girl group has become the talk of the town with their recent performance. The group recently appeared at a University festival where they gave a stellar show as per usual but in the middle of the performance, the backtrack was suddenly cut off. However, they handled the situation like professionals which impressed the audience even more.

NMIXX impresses audience with their live vocals

On May 27, 2024, NMIXX was invited to perform at the Shinhan University Festival and an unexpected situation came up. While they were performing on the song DICE, the backtrack suddenly cut off which created a lack of music on stage. Usually without a backtrack artists might find it difficult to continue a performance but that was not the case with NMIXX. Despite the lack of music, the group’s performance did not falter and they continued the performance with their live vocals.

Along with singing live the group also followed the intricate choreography and danced on every beat with perfection. Naturally, the crowd went wild with their prompt response to the lack of music and praised their professionalism. It showcases how dedicated the group is to their craft and their ability to adapt to any situation. The girl group definitely takes their job seriously and makes sure the audience has a good time while watching them perform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch NMIXX's performance at Shinhan University Festival

More about the K-pop girl group NMIXX

NMIXX is a girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The group consists of six members which include Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. Initially, they had seven members but Jinni departed from the group in 2022. They officially made their debut on February 22, 2022, with the single album Ad Mare and released the music video for the title track O.O.

Furthermore, the group went on to release their first EP titled Expérgo along with the title track Love Me Like This in 2023. They also went on a tour titled Nice to MIXX You Showcase Tour in 2023 across various cities in Asia and the USA. In 2024, the group dropped their second extended play Fe3O4: Break which consisted of a pre-release track Soñar along with the title track Dash.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s Seoul fan meet draws massive queue of 700,000 admirers for tickets; website crashes