Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s Seoul fan meet draws massive queue of 700,000 admirers for tickets; website crashes

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s Summer Letter in Seoul fan meeting brought in a massive crowd of fans with over 700,000 lining up to get the tickets to the event.

Beloved actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his role in Lovely Runner, is gearing up to host his debut fan meeting, named Summer Letter In Seoul, on July 7th and 8th, 2024, at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung-gu, Seoul. Tickets went on sale on May 27, 2024, but the website experienced technical difficulties shortly after due to overwhelming demand.

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s fanmeet draws in massive crowd

Over 700,000 eager fans lined up for tickets to Byeon Woo Seok's Seoul fan meeting in Seoul, even though the event is set to take place at the spacious Jangchung Arena, which can accommodate 4,507 attendees. Despite its size, many enthusiasts were left empty-handed due to the staggering demand. Ticket reservations opened on Interpark Ticket at 8 PM on May 27th, triggering server overload and sparking a fierce battle for tickets. The site's delays severely impeded access for fans trying to secure their spots.

On May 27th, at 8 PM, Interpark Ticketing opened reservations for Byeon Woo Seok's highly anticipated fan meet, as reported by South Korean media outlet Gukje News. However, a staggering 637,472 fans flooded the website, causing it to buckle under the strain of overwhelming demand. The intense competition for tickets coupled with server delays significantly hindered accessibility to the site. As part of his Asian fan meeting tour, the 32-year-old actor will journey through various major cities, including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and his fanmeet

Several pictures emerged showing the Lovely Runner actor himself closely monitoring the ticket reservation process.The Lovely Runner actor's immense popularity has led to website crashes before. Earlier, when the tvN drama announced the sale of special screening tickets for its last episode on the CGV website and app on May 22, 2024, at 6 PM KST, fans rushed to secure their spots. However, just before ticket sales began, connectivity issues plagued the website, unable to handle the surge of users, ultimately causing it to crash.

This incident underscores the immense popularity of the K-drama and its stars, reflecting the widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and the undeniable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who portray Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, respectively.

