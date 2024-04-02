A survey was conducted to find which South Korean movie is the most popular among the international audience. Parasite took the first place on the list with ease, and Train to Busan joined in second place. The two movies are undoubtedly the most beloved due to their exceptional storytelling and beautiful cinematography.

Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024 reveals most famous South Korean movies globally

On April 2, 2024, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism revealed a survey that states the most popular Korean movies among overseas fans in 2024. The first place is taken by Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which gained international acclaim during its release. The movie stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin, Park Myung Hoon, and Lee Jung Eun. Moreover, it also won the Academy Award under the category of best picture.

The second place is grabbed by none other than Train to Busan starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn So Hee, and Kim Eui Sung. Among the list, the 2003 movie Oldboy by Park Cahn Wook takes the eighth place. The list determines the popularity of certain movies that have popularized the K-content internationally.

More about Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, together with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, announced the results of the 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey. The survey is done to find out the positive influence of K-content in the international platform. It has also been included that 7 out of 10 people perceive South Korean content in a positive light. The countries with the highest rating for K-content were Indonesia (86.3%), India (84.5%), Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (83.0%), and Vietnam (82.9%).

Targeting a total of 25,000 people between November 10th and 30th last year, the survey was conducted online. The data for the survey was taken from countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Australia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa.

Check out top 10 South Korean movies famous internationally

Parasite Train to Busan Unlocked Ballerina Phantom Jung_E Kill Boksoon Soulmate The Roundup

