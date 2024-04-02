In a survey to check the influence of Korean content at the global level, K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK top the list. They are some of the most popular groups internationally. Moreover, Jungkook and Lisa are also on the list for their extraordinary achievements as solo artists.

BTS and BLACKPINK tops Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024

On April 2, 2024, The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, announced the results of the 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey. To find out the positive influence of K content on the global platform a survey was conducted. Under the list of South Korean singers who have a global presence, BTS tops the list. The group consists of seven members: RM, V, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jin.

The next on the list is the popular girl group, BLACKPINK which is comprised of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. They have gained incense popularity ever since their debut. The list is followed by PSY, the singer who is most known for the songs Gangnam style. However, in fourth place comes Jungkook from BTS has taken the world by storm through his recent album Golden. Moreover, IU is fifth on the list and is known not only for her music but also for her incredible works in several K-dramas.

TWICE takes the sixth spot which is comprised of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes the seventh spot and has gained immense popularity since her debut as a solo artist.

More about Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024

The survey is done to find out the positive influence of K-content on the international platform. It has also been noted that 7 out of 10 people perceive South Korean content in a positive light. Indonesia (86.3%), India (84.5%), Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (83.0%), and Vietnam (82.9%) are the countries with the highest rating for K-content

Apart from the survey for the influence of Korean content, a study was also conducted to determine the consumption of Korean food, information technology products/brands, and beauty products. The demography varied from teens who consumed K-pop more to 40s and 50s who consumed Korean food and products. Increasingly, the perception of Korean content has been changing significantly.

Check out the list of top 10 singers famous globally

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook IU TWICE Lisa EXO G-dragon Stray Kids



