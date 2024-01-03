Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun’s agency HODU&U Entertainment issues warning against spread of malicious reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, has announced that it will take legal action against anyone who attempts to spread false information regarding the actor’s death and ongoing police investigation. On January 3, 2024, the agency released an official statement emphasizing on the need to refrain from publishing any false report related to the late actor.

The agency stated that it has been noticed that few media outlets have published malicious reports regarding the actor for over the past three months without fact-checking. The company deeply regrets how false information is being circulated. Going forward, the firm will collect the data and take legal action against such wrongdoings.

Take a look at HODU&U Entertainment's official statement:

Lee Sun Kyun’s agency to issue legal action against malicious reports and rumors

Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun’s agency further added that police investigation is still going to ascertain the truth about the actor’s tragic death, drug case, and the woman who blackmailed the actor. The media should not post any fabricated stories until the truth is out. The company also requested cooperation and understanding since the investigation isn’t completed yet and mentioned how it is currently difficult for the company to respond to all the interviews. In the meantime, the articles and posts that were published with incorrect information should either be rectified or deleted.

Advertisement

HODU&U Entertainment has also sued a reporter who was involved in spreading wrong information about Lee Sun Kyun and the occurrences during the night of December 27, 2023. The company officials have asked the reporter for a sincere apology and to participate in the legal proceedings.

The agency reiterated that it will do its best to ensure that the other actors under the label can pursue their professional endeavors in a safe and stable environment.

About Lee Sun Kyun’s tragic death

Lee Sun Kyun was one of the most celebrated South Korean artists. He rose to international fame with the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. In October 2023, the actor was under suspicion of illicit drug use and had undergone repeated rounds of interrogations. During the police investigation, Lee Sun Kyun tested negative in three drug tests conducted by the National Forensic Service. Amidst this, the actor was found dead inside his car in central Seoul park on December 27, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Coffee Prince star Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car; police confirms