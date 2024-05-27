Wonderland is an upcoming movie starring Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy which will be released soon. Ahead of its premiere, pictures of the actors are posted where they appear to look like an actual couple. Anticipation for the movie’s release is at an all-time high among fans.

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy look like a real couple in new pictures

On May 27, 2024, Park Bo Gum posted pictures on his social media platform Instagram from the upcoming movie Wonderland, getting cozy with his female co-star Bae Suzy. In the pictures, both actors are seen doing typical activities that a couple does, creating excitement among fans. Both are dressed in casual clothes and can be seen going on fun dates.

Although they are portraying a couple on-screen, they appear like a real couple as well. The pictures showcase their chemistry, allowing viewers to sense their connection, and indicating that they have delivered outstanding performances in the movie.

Previously, the main trailer of the movie was released which showcases a snippet of how the story will unfold. A made-up world is created where people get the opportunity to connect with their loved ones whom they have lost along the way.

AI technology helps to build a realistic bubble and a company sells its technology to its selective customers. However, soon the world starts to collapse when different stimulations get tangled and become unstable.

Wonderland's cast, release date and more

The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a vegetative state following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and creates a fake version of him to spend time together.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world.

Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife.

Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

