Park Min Young- Na In Woo's Marry My Husband confirms Japanese adaptation following global success

Marry My Husband hit tvN K-drama is well in the works of getting a Japanese adaptation confirmed by Studio Dragon on Valentine’s Day of all days. No doubt, a perfect Valentine’s present for the fans. The production company behind the successful drama revealed a Japanese adaptation was in process even before the Korean version made it to the screens.

As stated by Studio Dragon in response to a report by JTBC, the original webtoon Marry My Husband drama is very popular in Japan. The company is currently figuring out a plan with the Japanese partners to go ahead with the production and direction of the show.

Park Min Young starrer is all the rage right now

The super hit drama is a true star-studded deal with Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Yi-kyung. The show since its release on New Year's day has been rising rapidly on the viewership lists with 14 episodes aired, only two are left. The show has gathered immense love and attention all around the world and has managed to keep everyone wanting more as it progresses.

Fans on X can't get enough of Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband storyline

Marry My Husband is a revenge romantic drama with a reincarnation, a second chance at life theme in the background. The lead, Kang Ji Won after being betrayed by her husband and even murdered by him is given a second chance at life. But little does she know this time around she also has a knight in shining armor to walk down the thorny path of revenge with her.

We see the woman once pushed over by everyone now playing uno reverse by putting her best friend in her place to take over her tainted destiny whereas she tries her best to live the fullest and happiest life this time around. With themes of revenge, time travel, romance and even comedy the drama is for sure a power-packed entertainer and is worthy of the praise it is receiving everywhere.

Marry My Husband’s Japanese adaptation with such success already as a K-drama seems like it was bound to happen one day or the other.

