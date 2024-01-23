Park Shin Hye- Park Hyung Sik show chaotic chemistry in new stills of upcoming medical rom-com Doctor Slump

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's upcoming medical-romance series Doctor Slump, before its highly anticipated launch, provided a glimpse into the difficult relationship between both the leads. New stills show Park Shin Hye having an unusual and unexpected meeting with her college rival, Park Hyung Sik, and it lays the groundwork for their dynamic in the show.

Park Hyung Sik is surprised to see Park Shin Hye again in new stills of Doctor Slump

The latest images for Doctor Slump reveal shifts in the behavior of the main characters as they encounter each other again years after parting ways. Yeo Jung Woo makes an unexpected appearance on the rooftop of Southern Sky House, where Nam Ha Neul resides. Their reunion, occurring 14 years after their university days when they were fierce rivals, elicits confusion and surprise instead of joy. Nam Ha Neul easily recognizes Yeo Jung Woo and stands there pointing her finger in bewilderment. The anticipation grows as people speculate on the changes that will unfold after they experience burnout.

Doctor Slump is a romantic-comedy series that narrates the tale of two former adversaries reuniting and becoming each other's sources of support during challenging times. Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) strive to rebuild their lives after facing setbacks following their initially successful paths.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye keep on meeting unexpectedly showing a chaotic relationship

In a subsequent scene, Yeo Jung Woo garners attention as he visits the hospital where Nam Ha Neul is employed. Having lost his home, hospital, popularity, and good reputation due to a mysterious medical incident, Jung Woo finds himself in financial distress. As their paths continue to intersect, viewers eagerly anticipate the destined meetings between them and how they will navigate their interactions amidst the challenges in their professional lives.

The production team of Doctor Slump encourages viewers to follow the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul, who have spent 14 years leading completely contrasting lives—from their brightest moments to their most humble experiences. They pose the question of what kind of relationship and significance the two will hold for each other, promising a delightful and exhilarating transformation when they reunite.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's reunion drama Doctor Slump is all set to premiere on January 27 on JTBC.

