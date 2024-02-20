POLL: Wedding Impossible, Pyramid Game, Wonderful World and more; which upcoming K-drama is on your watchlist

As the K-drama scene continues to flourish, viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of several captivating series. From romantic comedies to thrilling mysteries, the upcoming lineup offers a diverse array of stories to suit every taste.

First up is Wedding Impossible, set to premiere on February 26. This charming tale follows actress Na Ah Jung (Jeon Jong Seo) as she enters into a fake marriage with her friend Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan), sparking a series of comedic and heartwarming adventures.

Following closely is The Impossible Heir, scheduled for February 28. This gripping drama, featuring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu delves into the cutthroat world of corporate power struggles, as three ambitious individuals vie for control of Korea's largest conglomerate.

On February 29, viewers can look forward to Pyramid Game, a thrilling adaptation of the popular webtoon featuring Bona, Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, Kang Na Eon, Jung Ha Dam, Shin Seul Gi, Ha Yul Ri. Set in Baekyeon Girls' High School, the series explores the dark underbelly of student politics and the dangers of social hierarchy.

Lastly, Wonderful World promises to captivate audiences when it premieres on March 1. This poignant drama follows Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a mother's quest for justice after the tragic loss of her son, unraveling a compelling narrative of grief, vengeance, and redemption as she is joined by Kwon Seon Yul (Cha Eun Woo).

With such a diverse range of dramas on the horizon, fans are spoiled for choice as they eagerly await the premiere dates of their most anticipated series. Which one will you be adding to your watchlist?

