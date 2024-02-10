Raashii Khanna celebrates one year of Farzi; reveals Shahid Kapoor 'graciously offered' his gym setup

Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna starrer comedy crime thriller web series Farzi was one of the most well-received shows of last year. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series chronicled a guy who creates fake currencies. Recently, it clocked one year of its release and Khanna took to her social media to celebrate the occasion.

Raashii Khanna on one year of Farzi

Farzi was released on OTT on February 10, 2023. Today, as the series turned a year old, Raashii Khanna took to Instagram to celebrate. The actress shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the series consisting of Shahid Kapoor, directors Raj and DK, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. She wrote a long post expressing her gratitude and also mentioned that Kapoor had offered his gym setup to her.

The caption read: "Time really flies! #oneyearoffarzi Heart is full! Thank-you for showering so much love on all of us and making it the most watched Hindi show Forever grateful to @rajanddk @shahidkapoor @actorvijaysethupathi and the entire team.! Went down the memory lane and found some fun BTS bits.. swipe away.! 2. The muhurat shot! 3,4. @shahidkapoor had graciously offered his gym set up in goa and I took full advantage of it and often gate - crashed my way through while he was away at shoot..! 5. Mask one out! Guess I needed a cap too! 6. Can you guess which scene was shot in this look of mine? 7. We would often do this.! 8. A glimpse from the look book of Megha! 9. The team 10. My favourite human P.S. Any plot suggestions for farzi 2?"

Check out her post!

About Farzi

Farzi is created by Raj and DK and written by them along with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora among others. It follows the story of an artist who starts counterfeiting money. Upon release, the series met with positive response.

Meanwhile, Raashii will be next seen in the action thriller Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

