Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung wins bronze at 2024 NYF TV & Film Awards

The South Korean horror drama Revenant which features Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, and Hong Kyung, won bronze at the 2024 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards. Revenant is a hit thriller that achieved high viewership ratings when it aired and is also streaming on OTT for the global audience. The drama is enjoyed by the fans as the actors give a stellar performance for this gripping plot.

Revenant wins big at 2024 NYF TV and Film Awards

Revenant bagged the bronze at the 2024 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards in the science fiction/fantasy/horror drama category. The New York Festivals are a renowned set of arts and media-based awards which are held in the city. The awards have been around since 1957. Revenant was released in 2023 June which aired on SBS and is streaming on Disney+.

More about Revenant

The horror thriller Revenant stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon. She is a hardworking woman who works part-time and also studies to become an officer. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths have started taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

The drama is directed by Lee Jung Rim and Kim Jae Hong. Lee Jung Rim is known for V.I.P. Kim Jae Hong has worked on Flex X Cop, Through the Darkness and the upcoming drama Begins Youth. Kim Eun Hee has written for the drama. The scriptwriter is known for Kingdom, Signal, and Jirisan.

