Revenant: Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung look sullen in main poster for upcoming horror drama

Kim Tae Ri, who is obsessed with evil spirits, Oh Jung Se, who chases evil spirits, and Hong Kyung, who chases cases, make up the triangle of mystery in Revenant. The stark contrast between the blood-red color and the pitch-black darkness, which appears to devour everything, and the melancholy atmosphere give you a strong sense of immersion and make you fall into it without even realizing it is there.

Revenant:

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama Revenant, which premieres on June 17th, is a Korean-style occult mystery drama about a woman who is possessed by a demon and a man who can see the demon, finds out about a strange death. Attention is drawn to the eyes that elicit a variety of mental images of what might be at the end of their gaze. After receiving something she shouldn't have received as a keepsake from her father, Professor Gu Mo (Jin Sun Kyu), civil servant San Yeong (Kim Tae Ri) is possessed by a demon. It is difficult to determine whether she is a mountain spirit or a demon due to her crooked and sad eyes. Yeom Hae Sang (Oh Jung Se), a folklore professor who can see gods and ghosts, is afraid to look at something. On the other hand, Inspector Hong Sae (Hong Kyung) of the Violent Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Government keeps a close eye on his surroundings to make sure he doesn't miss anything.

The cast:

San Yeong was portrayed by Kim Tae Ri as a young woman in her 20s who aspires to be like everyone else and a demon who was already dead but longed for life more than anyone else. She added that San Yeong's face reflected the current era of youth fatigue and attempted to convey a childlike appearance from a demon driven solely by desire. In the previously released teaser, the character also suddenly displayed a suspicious smile for this reason. Oh Jung Se, who plays Yeom Hae Sang, said that his character relies on his knowledge of spirits to catch the person who caused a lot of distress to others after seeing a small ghost. Hong Sae, played by Hong Kyung, is the only one of the three who can't see ghosts. However, he does encounter mysterious events that science and reason can't explain. He gets lost in a whirlpool of confusion because of it.

