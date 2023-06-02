Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film lacks conviction; Rides on performance, music

Sometimes filmmakers take risky routes to convey a certain point but compromise on the plausibility along the way, which makes the whole attempt seem superficial. Director Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke falls in the same category. ‘It’s all about loving your family’ is a universal theme, and time and again we have seen makers across the world explore this concept. This Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is one such attempt in the same direction. While the path it has chosen to reach there is unique, it is its lackluster ending that disappoints. Why is it hard to understand that ‘emotions’ is not the only answer to figure out every second half?

Plot

Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around Kapil (Vicky) and Saumya (Sara), who live with the former’s parents. However, because of his Mama and Mami’s arrival they miss out on their privacy, and look for an apartment where they can build their own life. But the fast growing property prices become a hindrance, so they opt for a tricky plan that not only tests their own relationship but their equation with their families too. What follows is a lot of confusion, drama, emotions, tears, and comedy.

What’s Hot?

The film starts on a promising note, and remains engaging till the interval. The first hour has enough comedy situations to keep you entertained, and a large credit for it should go to dialogue writers Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan. Despite the predictable narrative, there are a few high points in the initial portion that will keep you glued to the story. Sandeep Shirodkar’s background score helps elevate sequences, while Sachin-Jigar’s music adds a lot of value to the overall experience of the movie. “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye” and “Tere Vaaste” are magical compositions, and so are its lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Director Of Photography Raghav Ramadoss’ lens beautifully captures the essence of Indore, while production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray stay true to the look and feel of the film. Costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma has also done justice to the director’s vision for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

What’s Not?

The second half of the film, especially the part that leads up to the climax. It doesn’t work for me at all. It largely plays up on emotions, and completely gives up on believability making it look a half baked and rushed attempt. In times when filmmakers are expected to make relatable stories, one thing they shouldn't compromise on while doing so is plausibility. Director-writer Laxman Utekar along with Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan should have spent a little more time correcting this aspect on the writing table. Editor Manish Pradhan could have also worked his magic on the second half that seems a bit stretched too.

Performances

Vicky Kaushal is the star of the film. He plays his character of a small town, adaptive, sincere and madly in love boy to the T. His performance really elevates some monotonous sequences as well. Sara Ali Khan’s efforts to deliver a sincere performance is visible on screen, and while she aces the comedy situations, it is the emotional ones where there is scope of improvement. The rest of the cast lends able support to the leading pair, including Inaamulhaq who truly nails his part.

Final Verdict

Despite receiving credible support from the technical team, it is the overall story of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke that disappoints. For me, the film deserves two stars, but I would add an extra half for the music and Vicky Kaushal’s performance.

