Bollywood Newswrap, April 26: Martin Scorsese joins Homebound; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War to clash with Naagzilla, Bhediya 2?

Today, April 26, 2025, was packed with many Bollywood updates. Check out this newswrap if you missed out on reading any important stories. From Martin Scorsese joining the team of Homebound to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War’s possible clash with Naagzilla and Bhediya 2, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 26, 2025:

1. Martin Scorsese comes on board Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan’s movie Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. Producer Karan Johar recently announced that Martin Scorsese has come on board the film as executive producer.

2. Love & War to clash with Naagzilla and Bhediya 2?

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War might get pushed to a further date because of filming delays. As per the portal’s source, the makers are now eyeing the Independence Day weekend in 2026. Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 are already slated for August 14. A three-way clash might be on the cards.

3. Ramayana’s first look to be out soon?

A latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana are planning to share the first official glimpse of the movie at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). The event is scheduled from May 1 to May 4, 2025.

4. Palak Tiwari on love life amid dating rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time. In an interview with Filmfare, the actress shared that she didn’t want her ‘love life’ to become the focus. She said, “At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself.”

5. Aamir Khan opens up about Sitaare Zameen Par

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan confirmed the release date of Sitaare Zameen Par as June 20, 2025. Talking about the story, he stated, “Actually that film, in a larger sense, is about mental health in many ways.”

