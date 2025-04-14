Chhaava on OTT: Netizens ‘regret’ not watching Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna’s film on big screens; say ‘Dil jeet liya’

Chhaava was released in cinemas on February 14, 2025. The Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer was a massive success at the box office. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the movie arrived on OTT. Netizens who have watched it on Netflix shared their reviews. Many of them regretted not catching it on the big screens and expressed that it won their hearts.

Chhaava premiered on Netflix on April 11, 2025. Many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions after watching it. They praised the performances of the star cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and more.

One person said, “@vickykaushal09 #Chhaava #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj I really regret not watching this on big screen. What a movie. #VickyKaushal you rocked it man. Just watched on #Netflix. Jai #swaraj.”

A user wrote, “@vickykaushal09 paaji sorry for not watching it in cinema but tussi dil jeet liya (you won my heart). @vineet_mausam brother you are cinema’s strength for future.. and Sir #akshayekhanna finest of my generation as an actor #Chhaava @MaddockFilms #DineshVijan keep up the spirit.”

Another tweet read, “#Chhaava @vickykaushal09 such a great talent, he became any Director’s Actor! @vineetkumar_s Bravo Salt of Movie. Bhai abhi bahut dum baaki hai (A lot of strength is left). @iamRashmika is not just casted to be shown as wife but played strong women character. And #akshayekhanna Finest Method Actor.”

One post stated, “Just watched #chhaava. I regret not watching in theatres!!! My god @vickykaushal09 you just didn’t act you were chhaava can’t imagine any one else or I couldn’t see Vicky there! Pure art!!! GOATED PERFORMANCE.”

Another review read, “Once in a life time character and did it with so much ease and authority #VickyKaushal #Chhaava. Extra ordinary Second half once he gets caught to Mughals.”

Check out more reactions here!

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The cast also features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

